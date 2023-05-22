Watch Now
News

Actions

Golden Alert canceled, 84-year-old Georgetown woman located

BettyK.jpg
Georgetown Police Department
BettyK.jpg
Posted at 10:11 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 11:12:03-04

UPDATE: Police say 84-year-old Betty Kestle, of Georgetown, has been located after she was reported missing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 84-year-old Georgetown woman.

The Georgetown Police Department says Betty Kestle was last seen at her home on Independence Court wearing a black jacket, a green shirt, and blue pants. She has gray hair and is about 5'2" and 140 pounds.

Police say Kestle possibly has dementia and will appear confused if approached. If you see her, contact the Georgetown 911 Center at (502) 863-7820.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth