Golden Alert canceled, 84-year-old Georgetown woman located

UPDATE: Police say 84-year-old Betty Kestle, of Georgetown, has been located after she was reported missing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 84-year-old Georgetown woman.

The Georgetown Police Department says Betty Kestle was last seen at her home on Independence Court wearing a black jacket, a green shirt, and blue pants. She has gray hair and is about 5'2" and 140 pounds.

Police say Kestle possibly has dementia and will appear confused if approached. If you see her, contact the Georgetown 911 Center at (502) 863-7820.