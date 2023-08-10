Golden Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Georgetown man.
85-year-old Shalious "Shag" Hall was last seen at his home in Georgetown around 7:50 a.m. Thursday.
Hall was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue button-down shirt. He is approximately 5'11", 195 pounds, and has blue eyes and a thin build.
Hall is possibly driving a 2011 red Kia Optima.
He also has early-onset dementia.
If you have any information on Hall's whereabouts, please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820.