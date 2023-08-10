Watch Now
Golden Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Georgetown man

Georgetown Scott County 911 Center
Posted at 5:09 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 17:09:51-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Georgetown man.

85-year-old Shalious "Shag" Hall was last seen at his home in Georgetown around 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

Hall was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue button-down shirt. He is approximately 5'11", 195 pounds, and has blue eyes and a thin build.

Hall is possibly driving a 2011 red Kia Optima.

He also has early-onset dementia.

If you have any information on Hall's whereabouts, please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820.

