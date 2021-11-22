Golden Alert issued for missing 90-year-old Powell County man

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Powell County Sheriff Department has issued a Golden Alert for 90-year-old Ellis Rife.

Rife was last seen leaving his residence at 570 Fife Lick Road in Clay City on November 21. He was driving a 2005 Maroon Saturn Relay with tag number KY8685GY.

Rife is a 90-year-old dementia patient and is on daily medication that is required for his well-being.

He has property in Salyersville and the Kite community of Knott County.

If seen please contact your local Law Enforcement Agency, KSP, or Powell County Dispatch at (606)663-4116.