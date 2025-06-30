Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Golden Alert issued for missing Franklin County man

Franklin County Emergency Management
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert was issued early Monday morning for a missing Franklin County man, according to officials.

Officials report that 69-year-old Elza Steve Gaines went missing on Sunday around 11:32 p.m.

According to officials, Gaines is described as 5'10", around 114 pounds, with gray hair, and was possibly wearing dark jeans and glasses.

Officials say he was last seen driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with KY license plate #AAT656 in Stanford around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials ask that anyone with information on Gaines' whereabouts call 502-875-8582.

