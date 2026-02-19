Golden Alert issued for missing Georgetown man, police report

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Georgetown on Thursday morning, according to police.

Georgetown police say that 29-year-old Joshua Barnes is described as 6' tall, 230 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a beard, wears glasses, and has a cross tattoo on his left arm.

According to police, he has a medical history of seizures and has been diagnosed with autism, MMR, and depression.

Police say that he is known to frequent the library and local stores in the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call GPD at 502-863-7820.