KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 66-year-old Earl Couch from Knox County.

According to officials, Couch left his residence on Hazel Fork Road around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, saying he was going to Couch Cemetary on KY 1304.

Officials say he was driving a black 2018 Nissan Kick.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Knox 911 or 696-546-3510.