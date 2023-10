LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued by Lexington Police for a missing Lexington teen.

14-year-old Cody Martin was last seen on Sunday, October 15, 2023, in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road.

Martin is 5'9", approximately 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray UK hoodie and jeans.

Police say Martin may be suicidal and has a history of mental illness.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to call 911.