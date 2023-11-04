Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing Saturday morning and are asking for help to find her.

51-year-old Laura Wilson was last seen around 11 o'clock Friday night in the 200 block of Jane Briggs Avenue, in a subdivision off of Athens Boonesboro Road.

According to Lexington Police, Wilson is 5'2" tall and approximately 102 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray and orange pajama pants.

LPD also reported Wilson has a neurological condition and is believed to be driving a white Toyota Sienna with Kentucky license plate 195 PTS.

Anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of Laura Wilson is asked to call 911.