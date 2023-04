STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police say Joshua Barnes was last seen near JB Lear Lane in Stamping Ground.

Barnes is 6'1, 205 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes. He has a cross tattoo on his right forearm.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red hoodie and grey sweats. Barnes is autistic.

Please contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 502-863-7855 if you have any information on Barnes' whereabouts.