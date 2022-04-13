Golden Alert issued for missing man in Wayne County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing man from southern Kentucky.

Police say James Ray Allen Jr., of Crab Orchard, was last seen at Dishman's Personal Care Home in Monticello. He has been missing since April 13th at around 3:30 a.m.

Allen is described as 5'9", roughly 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue suit jacket, and gray and white Starter tennis shoes. Allen also has disabilities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.