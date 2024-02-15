Golden Alert issued for missing man out of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department says 61-year-old Bradley Finn was last seen on Wednesday around 8 a.m. near the 1000 block of Turnbridge Road.

Police say Finn is 6'1", approximately 300 pounds, and has blue eyes.

He has a mental health condition and police believe he may be traveling in a black 2016 Hyundai Sonata towards Tennessee (Kentucky license plate GOSAWX).

Anyone with information on Finn's whereabouts should call 911.

