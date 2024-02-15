Watch Now
News

Actions

Golden Alert issued for missing man out of Lexington

Untitled design (5).png
Lexington Police Department
Untitled design (5).png
Posted at 10:53 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 22:53:15-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department says 61-year-old Bradley Finn was last seen on Wednesday around 8 a.m. near the 1000 block of Turnbridge Road.

Police say Finn is 6'1", approximately 300 pounds, and has blue eyes.

He has a mental health condition and police believe he may be traveling in a black 2016 Hyundai Sonata towards Tennessee (Kentucky license plate GOSAWX).

Anyone with information on Finn's whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18