Golden Alert issued for missing Marion County man

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Marion County man.

According to officials, 82-year-old Charles L. Calhoun was last seen leaving his residence on Tuesday in a red 2001 Ford Explorer with license plate number 000EMF.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark blue jeans, beige cap, beige shoes, and no coat.

The vehicle was last seen via FLOCK camera in Bardstown on Tuesday.

Officials ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.