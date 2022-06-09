Golden Alert issued for missing Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Pulaski County.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in finding David Mosley. Police report that Mosley left his home on Boat Dock Road around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8th.

Mosley is 75 years old, 5'11", weighs 195 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Mosley left driving a 2018 Ford Escape with a license plate number 7941GY. Mosely's wife reported that when he left their home, he seemed confused. She said that Mosley thought he was "lost and that he might be in McCreary County, Ky." When she last spoke to Mosley, he said he was in Hazard around 8 p.m. that night.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Mosley, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or the nearest Law Enforcement Agency.