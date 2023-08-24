Golden Alert issued for missing Stanford woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Stanford woman.

49-year-old Tammy Herring was last heard from on Monday, August 21, and was believed to be in the area of the Lexington Walmart on Nicholasville Road at the time.

Police say Herring may also be near the 600 block of West Main Street.

Herring has dementia and police believe she is traveling on foot.

She is approximately 5'2" and 118 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. She wears glasses and was seen carrying a blue backpack.

If you have information on Herring's whereabouts, please call 911.

