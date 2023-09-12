Golden Alert issued for missing Versailles man

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Versailles man.

The Versailles Police Department reports that 59-year-old Kevin Moulton walked away from his family home in Versailles around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Moulton has brown hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 5'10" and 115 pounds.

Moulton was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with fluorescent stripes and red shorts that have a pirate figure printed on them.

Moulton has dementia and microcephaly and requires medication. He has trouble remembering his name but may know his birthday or his age.

If you have any information on Moulton's whereabouts, contact the Versailles Police Department at (859) 873-3126.