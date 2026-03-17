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Golden Alert issued for missing woman in Madison County

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Madison County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
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Posted

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports that a Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Richmond.

According to officials, Amanda King was last seen on Saturday, March 14, around 11:00 a.m., leaving a home on Frankie Drive.

Officials say that King has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and requires medication.

According to officials, she was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a purple Nike hoodie, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 859-623-1511 or 911.

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