Golden Alert issued for missing woman in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports that a Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Richmond.

According to officials, Amanda King was last seen on Saturday, March 14, around 11:00 a.m., leaving a home on Frankie Drive.

Officials say that King has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and requires medication.

According to officials, she was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a purple Nike hoodie, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 859-623-1511 or 911.