Golden Alert issued for missing Woodford County woman

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Woodford County woman.

The Versailles Police Department says that 34-year-old Jane Elizabeth Zwick was last seen walking away from her mother's house in Midway around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

She goes by 'Elizabeth', has shoulder-length brown curly hair, and was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie and jeans.

Zwick is 5'2, 110 pounds, and has a thin build. She has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is currently off her medication.

If you have any information on Zwick's whereabouts, please contact the Versailles Police Department at 859-873-3126.

