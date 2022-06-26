Golden Alert issued for Pendleton County man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man from Pendleton County.

Police say that Harry Taylor, 90 has gone missing. Taylor is 6' tall with gray hair and blue eyes. Currently there is no photo of Taylor at this time.

His car is a silver 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Kentucky plate 001ZTK.

Police also add that Taylor is in early stages of Dementia and does not have his meds with him. They believe that he might be in Scott County as well.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Pendleton County Sheriffs at 859-654-4511.