Golden Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Pulaski County man

SOMERSET, KY (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man in Pulaski County.

76-year-old Claude "Butch" Elmo Klebba, of Somerset, was last seen at his home around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3rd. He was reported to be last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and a blue jacket. Klebba is also about 5' 9" tall and about 190 pounds with gray hair.

Klebba left his home driving a 2014 Black Ford F-150 with the license plate A6L-136. He had stated he wanted to travel to Missouri and may be traveling with two dogs.

Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police ask that if you have any information, please contact them at (606)-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.