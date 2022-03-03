Golden Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Pulaski County man

SOMERSET, KY (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man in Pulaski County.
76-year-old Claude "Butch" Elmo Klebba, of Somerset, was last seen at his home around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3rd. He was reported to be last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and a blue jacket. Klebba is also about 5' 9" tall and about 190 pounds with gray hair.
Klebba left his home driving a 2014 Black Ford F-150 with the license plate A6L-136. He had stated he wanted to travel to Missouri and may be traveling with two dogs.
Kentucky State Police ask that if you have any information, please contact them at (606)-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.