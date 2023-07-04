Watch Now
News

Actions

Golden Alert issued in Frankfort for missing Tennessee woman

Untitled design (13).png
Franklin County Office of Emergency Management
Untitled design (13).png
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 15:49:49-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued in Frankfort for a missing Tennessee woman.

The Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management reports that Sally A. Crumley was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from Frankfort.

Crumley is a 75-year-old, white female, with gray hair. She is 5'5" and 138 pounds. She was last seen on US 127 South in Frankfort.

Officials say Crumley is possibly driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with a Tennessee license plate, 735BHYG.

She is from Tazewell, Tennessee and officials say she may be heading to Ewing, Virginia.

Please call Frankfort-Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502.875.8582 or your local law enforcement if you have any information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth