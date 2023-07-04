Golden Alert issued in Frankfort for missing Tennessee woman

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued in Frankfort for a missing Tennessee woman.

The Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management reports that Sally A. Crumley was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from Frankfort.

Crumley is a 75-year-old, white female, with gray hair. She is 5'5" and 138 pounds. She was last seen on US 127 South in Frankfort.

Officials say Crumley is possibly driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with a Tennessee license plate, 735BHYG.

She is from Tazewell, Tennessee and officials say she may be heading to Ewing, Virginia.

Please call Frankfort-Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502.875.8582 or your local law enforcement if you have any information.

