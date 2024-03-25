Golden Alert: Lexington Police Department looking for missing man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for 32-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Higgins.

Police say Higgins was last seen on Saturday March 23, around 9:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of Firethorn Place. Higgins is 6’1” tall and weighs around 320 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown/gray hair.

Higgins was last seen wearing black pants and a dark over-sized t-shirt, a dark-hooded sweatshirt, and slip-on shoes.

Police say Higgins has autism, schizophrenia, and needs medication.

Anyone with information about Kenneth Higgins is asked to call 911.

