PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 58-year-old Mary Hornback.

Somerset Police Department

She was last seen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, outside of her residence on Main Street.

Hornback is described as a white woman with partially gray hair, blue eyes, 5'07" tall, and 300 lbs.

She left in a white passenger van of an unknown make and model.

Somerset PD asks if you have any information call the Somerset Police Department at 606-678-5008 or contact local authorities.