Golden State Warriors head coach calls out McConnell, state senators in emotional remarks after Texas school shooting

(LEX 18) — Ahead of the fourth game of the National Basketball Association's Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gives an emotional speech.

To start his time with media in the press room, Kerr says he was not going to talk about basketball, and basketball questions no longer mattered due to the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas.

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

Kerr goes on to say moments of silence aren't enough.

"There's 50 senators, right now, who refuse to vote on HR 8, which is a background check rule which the House passed a couple of years ago. It's been sitting there for two years. And there's a reason they won't vote on it, to hold onto power. So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings - I ask you, are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that's what it looks like."

ESPN reported, Kerr has long been outspoken against gun violence since his father was shot and killed in Beirut in 1984.

