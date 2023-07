LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Goodfellas Pizzeria hosted a "Creek Cleaning" event in the Lexington Distillery District on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event was created to promote clean waterways and make the community more beautiful.

Keep Lexington Beautiful

Participants received t-shirts, free slices, and free samples for helping.

Keep Lexington Beautiful, SKYY Vodka, Etheral Brewing, and Wise Bird Cider sponsored it.