FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two days after Election Day, Kentucky Democrats have lost a legal challenge to have re-drawn voting lines thrown out.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Thursday morning that Kentucky's House and U.S. Congressional maps (drawn by the GOP) are constitutional.

State Democrats had argued the maps were gerrymandered to maximize republican control.

It's unclear yet if Kentucky Democrats will appeal Thursday's ruling.