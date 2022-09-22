GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft announces running mate for 2023 election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft has announced her running mate for the 2023 election.

According to the Courier Journal, Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, will be Craft's running mate.

Wise is also a Senate Education Committee chair.

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released a statement in response to the announcement.

In his statement he says:

“By already picking a running mate, Bevin-backing billionaire Kelly Craft confirmed on Wednesday she does not have the experience to run or serve as governor on her own and that she intends to be Bevin 2.0 by picking an extremist who leads assaults on public education. Her new running mate, Max Wise, attacked our educators just this year pushing a bill that would have sent teachers to jail for simply doing their jobs. From gutting retirement pensions for hardworking Kentuckians to taking money out of public education to fund unaccountable, corporate-owned charter schools, Max Wise’s voting record checks every box in Bevin’s extreme agenda. From Matt Bevin to Max Wise, Kelly Craft has a history of trying to elect anti-public education politicians. Kentuckians didn’t want Matt Bevin, and they certainly don’t want Kelly Craft and Max Wise.” Colmon Elridge, Kentucky Democratic Party Chair

Craft officially launched her campaign on September 14.