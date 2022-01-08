Watch
GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota says he'll seek 4th term

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Thune is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022. He turned 61 on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, and is second-ranked in Senate Republican leadership. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 08, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022.

Thune turned 61 on Friday and is second-ranked in Senate Republican leadership.

But he had considered retiring in recent months.

Both parties are fighting for control of a closely divided Senate in 2022, but Thune has a clear path to reelection.

Thune has $14.8 million in campaign cash and faces two primary challengers.

He drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

