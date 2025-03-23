Watch Now
Gov. Andy Beshear signs new exec. order banning conversion therapy

(LEX 18) — Conversion therapy across Kentucky is now banned after Governor Andy Beshear signed a new executive order Saturday night.

Governor Beshear announced on 'X' Saturday night that legislators sought to overturn protections with HB 495 which he vetoed at the Fairness Dinner. He says in his post, "conversion therapy is torture, and that's why I signed an executive order banning it in Kentucky."

He goes on to say, "I'm going to keep fighting for what's right - and that's loving thy neighbor."

