Gov. Beshear: 2022 best year on record for Kentucky tourism, $12.9 billion generated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky tourism is not only back to pre-pandemic levels, but it has also surpassed them, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

On Tuesday, Beshear joined state tourism leaders at Lexington's Distillery District to celebrate 2022 as a record-breaking year for tourism in Kentucky. He announced that 2022 was the best year on record for Kentucky tourism, with $12.9 billion generated in economic impact and 91,668 jobs.

“Tourism is essential to Kentucky and that is why I have made it a priority to support this industry. It’s thrilling to see our hard work pay off in such a historic way,” said Gov. Beshear. “From horse country and outdoor adventure to history, arts, culture and our world-famous bourbon, Kentucky has a little something for every traveler – but what really sets us apart is the hospitality and kindness of the hardworking Kentuckians in this industry.”

According to a study by Tourism Economics, 75.9 million travelers visited Kentucky in 2022. Those visitors spent $8.9 billion across the commonwealth. More than $937 million in state and local taxes were generated, equating to a $536 tax savings for every Kentucky household, according to the Governor's Office.

Beshear urged the continuation of this momentum.

"We see more and more visitors and we need to continue to invest in the experiences that bring them here," he said. "That is a continued partnership between state government, local governments, and the hard-working folks of tourism - as well as our small businesses. It's about promoting groups like Crank and Boom and ensuring that those who come to visit our state know about these special places.

He says tourism is more important than ever because Kentucky is competing with other states for residents.

"We need to make sure that other people are moving to Kentucky to become a part of what we are. So, when they come into Keeneland, or they come to Crank and Boom, they don't just see a place they enjoy, they see a place that they can live," said Beshear. "And we need to introduce them to the jobs and other experiences that are out there. So, this isn't just tourism. This is workforce attraction."

Lexington also saw record tourism numbers as the area reached $1.5 billion in total economic impact.

"Tourism not only provides meaningful employment to more than 11,000 locals, but it also drives strong quality of life for our locals and adds economic vitality to our city," said Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX. "We are pleased to celebrate such strong post-pandemic tourism numbers for our city.”

"Railbird and the events and programming that were happening in our city also resulted in the highest June on record ever, which is so exciting," added Leslie Miller, marketing vice president of VisitLEX.

