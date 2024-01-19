Gov. Beshear: 5 weather-related deaths this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reports that five Kentuckians have died this week due to extreme temperatures.

The deaths include a 58-year-old woman in Daviess County, a 60-year-old man in Fayette County, a 44-year-old woman in Floyd County, a 78-year-old man in Oldham County, and a 61-year-old man in Woodford County.

“Britainy and I are praying for our Kentucky families who have lost their loved ones,” Gov. Beshear said. “Everyone, please take time today to check on your family, friends and co-workers and make sure they have what they need to stay safe and warm.”

Gov. Beshear is urging Kentuckians to take extra steps to stay safe during the latest round of winter weather. Snow accumulations are starting to slow down but will be followed by wind chills hitting 5-15 degrees below zero Saturday morning. Sunday morning will also be extremely cold.

Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to stay off the roadways unless necessary. He emphasizes the importance of leaving early, having an emergency kit, and driving slowly.

