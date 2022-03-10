Gov. Beshear announces $1.6 million in funding for Public Safety Agencies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced more than $1.6 million of federal funding to be awarded to Kentucky public safety agencies and eligible non-profit organizations to buy up-to-date technology and other infrastructure.

This move comes as a response to the issues and challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and helps to serve Kentuckians by increasing access to virtual legal and court proceedings.

“While the state’s weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to decline we know that this virus is here to stay for the long haul, and we must adjust accordingly,” Gov. Beshear said. “This funding allows our public safety agencies to serve their clients in a safe and efficient way while continuing to respond to COVID-19 without hindering emergent services and better protecting the commonwealth well into the future.”

Gov. Beshear and the Public Safety Cabinet announced the U.S. Department of Justice's (USDOJ) Coronavirus Emegerency Supplemental Funding Program (CSEF) also awarded grant funding to the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, and the Marion-Crittenden County E-911 Board.