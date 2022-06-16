Gov. Beshear announces $162 million in federal funding for cities across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced funds exceeding $162 million for more than 360 non-entitlement Kentucky cities.

Non-entitlement cities are cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They also receive ARPA funds through the state and not directly from U.S. Treasury. These cities submitted budget certification forms to the Department for Local Government (DLG), which will distribute the funds.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provides additional relief to address the continued impact of COVID-19. This includes the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more. ARPA previously portioned out funding to these cities last year, meaning this is the second round of money for eligible local governments.

The U.S. Treasury said each allocation was based on population. The total amount of funding to be sent out to cities is $162,101,603.

Beshear said COVID-19 proved that when citizens and government work together, Kentucky rises to meet challenges. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky," he said.

For more information on ARPA funding for non-entitlement cities and a full list of eligible expenses, visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website.