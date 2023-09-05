Gov. Beshear announces $386 million investment to expand internet access in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $386 million investment to expand broadband access in 46 counties. The money will fund projects to bring high-speed internet to more than 42,600 homes and businesses for the first time, according to Beshear.

“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access,” Beshear said. “During our first round of state funding, we made the largest investment in our history, and today we are breaking our own record with another historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”

56 grants totaling more than $196 million from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund were awarded. Internet service providers that received grant funding will also contribute more than $190 million in matching funds, according to the Governor's Office.

Rural community leaders say this will help bring their areas into the future.

"This is a big deal for our rural communities - our farmers, our farm families, our students are going to be connected to the internet," said Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay. "And it's going to be good, reliable, quality internet."

House Speaker David Osborne says this funding announcement "is further proof that the legislature’s goal of expanding broadband access is within reach."

