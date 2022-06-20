Gov. Beshear announces broadband expansion funding for Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced funding for broadband expansion in the state.

This move operates as part of his Better Kentucky Plan to expand high-speed internet to more than 34,000 Kentucky families and businesses. The state's contributions are matched by grant recipients' pledges, totaling the investment for this round of expansion to over $203 million.

Gov. Beshear believes this funding is "the single largest provision" in Kentucky's history and views it as imperative for the present and the future.

"It is just as important right now as roads and bridges," he said. "And today is a key part of our plan to build a better Kentucky, as high-speed internet will be critical to the success of our state's economy and future job creation."

The awards announced come from an April 2021 law signed by Gov. Beshear that allocated $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to bring internet access to "unserved and underserved communities across the commonwealth." The governor said it isn't clear how many Kentuckians fall into that category, but the numbers will be updated this year. The Finance and Administration Cabinet issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) in August 2021 and received nearly 100 proposals across the following six months. An evaluation team then chose 12 applicants to receive the funding.

State Budget Director John Hicks said these grants will provide high-speed internet to the state's most rural areas. "These funds are dedicated to unserved areas in Kentucky," he said. "We're also setting up Kentucky's first Office of Broadband Development to help administer and create a master plan for the commonwealth to provide universal service to every Kentuckian."

Gov. Beshear said that Kentucky still faces many challenges, including rebuilding after natural disasters, inflation, and the war in Europe, as life continues post-pandemic. Yet, he also said he is hopeful.

"As challenging as our present is, our future is bright," he said. "It's exciting, and we're investing in it right now."