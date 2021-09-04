Gov. Beshear calling lawmakers in for special session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear is calling the General Assembly back to Frankfort for a special session.

It will begin at 10am on Tuesday, September 7.

This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent state supreme court decision which limits the governor's powers during an emergency.

Many of the responsibilities will now shift to the General Assembly. Beshear says the two sides have been in communication over the past few weeks about the best course of action.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.