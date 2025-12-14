Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
44  WX Alerts 8  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

Gov. Beshear calls for peace after shootings kill at least 13 people

beshear
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the Old National Bank killed and wounded several people, according to police. The suspected shooter is also dead. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
beshear
Posted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responded to two deadly shootings that occurred on the first day of Hanukkah, calling for a commitment to peace and safety.

Beshear posted on social media addressing what he described as "two terrible acts of violence" that killed at least 13 people and injured others.

"Two terrible acts of violence — one at Brown University and one in Australia targeting the Jewish community — took the lives of at least 13 children of God, with more injured," Beshear said. "Violence has no place in this world. Today, on the start of Hanukkah, we must commit more than ever to a safer and more peaceful future where our people are safe from these deadly acts."

The governor's statement comes as communities grapple with the impact of violence during what should be a time of celebration for the Jewish community marking the beginning of Hanukkah.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18