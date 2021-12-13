Gov. Beshear: Death toll at least 64 people after tornadoes

(LEX 18) — The news out of western Kentucky is still difficult to hear, but the governor says they’re hoping some of the positive information they've heard is actually true.

Gov. Beshear is talking about the candle factory collapse. There were 110 people inside when the tornado came through and destroyed the building, trapping people under the debris.

According to the company, 94 of those 110 people are alive and accounted for. Eight are dead and eight are still missing. This information is coming from the company. The state has not yet verified it, but the governor hopes it is true.

Gov. Beshear says it will take a while before they have final numbers of deaths.

As of Monday morning, they believe 64 people were killed in the tornado and they do believe that number will still rise.

Out of the 64 deaths, Beshear said that 18 of those deaths are still unidentified. The age of the victims ranges from five-months-old to 86-years-old.

105 kentuckians are still unaccounted for at this moment.

"It’s hard to understand how something like or why something like this happens. It is…just awful. And the people who lost everything but are still here with us, it’s hard to think of them as lucky…but…this is really hard. But we’re going to make it," said Beshear.

Help is on the way for all of the survivors. From FEMA to the state, help will be offered to those who lost so much in Saturday's storms.