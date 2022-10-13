Watch Now
News

Actions

Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding in July rises to 43

Severe Weather Appalachia
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days.
Severe Weather Appalachia
Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 14:50:16-04

(LEX 18) — 43 people have now died after July's flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear said two additional deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll up to 43. He says their deaths are caused by health conditions "directly arising from the flooding."

The two people who died are from Letcher and Breathitt counties.

Gov. Beshear says the 43 deaths span across six Kentucky counties: 10 deaths from Breathitt County, two from Clay County, 19 from Knott County, four from Letcher County, seven from Perry County, and one from Pike County.

The governor says one person is still unaccounted for after the flooding: Vanessa Baker of Breathitt County. If you have any information on where she is, contact Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps