Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding in July rises to 43

(LEX 18) — 43 people have now died after July's flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear said two additional deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll up to 43. He says their deaths are caused by health conditions "directly arising from the flooding."

The two people who died are from Letcher and Breathitt counties.

Gov. Beshear says the 43 deaths span across six Kentucky counties: 10 deaths from Breathitt County, two from Clay County, 19 from Knott County, four from Letcher County, seven from Perry County, and one from Pike County.

The governor says one person is still unaccounted for after the flooding: Vanessa Baker of Breathitt County. If you have any information on where she is, contact Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.