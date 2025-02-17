Gov. Beshear: Death toll rises to 11 following flooding across Kentucky

Press conference Monday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m., Gov. Beshear provides an update on flooding.

During a press conference Monday morning at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center, Gov. Andy Beshear says that 11 people have died following the flooding across Kentucky.

According to Gov. Beshear, there were motor vehicle-related deaths of men in Hart and Nelson Counties and flood water-related deaths of a man in Clay, a woman and a child in Hart County, three men in Pike County, a woman in Washington County, a man in Hardin County, and a man in Floyd County.

Gov. Beshear says, "Two Kentucky guard trucks got into dangerous situations while responding to the flooding, and one truck is underwater and unrecoverable."

According to Gov. Beshear, more than 100 people in Martin County need to be rescued, and they "have enough crews available to do that work."

A press release notes that four Kentucky State Parks are being used as shelters for around 143 people, but rooms are still available for those needing shelter.

The following is a list of other emergency shelters across Kentucky:



Breathitt County - Lee's College Gymnasium, Jackson City School

- Lee's College Gymnasium, Jackson City School Clay County - Paces Creek Elementary School, Laurel Creek Church of God

- Paces Creek Elementary School, Laurel Creek Church of God Henderson County - Henderson County Public Library, The Harbor House of Men

- Henderson County Public Library, The Harbor House of Men Knox County - First Baptist Church

- First Baptist Church Lawrence County - Lawrence County Community Center

- Lawrence County Community Center Martin County - Martin County Middle School

- Martin County Middle School McCreary County - McCreary County School Gym

- McCreary County School Gym Owen County - Owen County Senior Center

- Owen County Senior Center Pulaski County- New Life Church

Gov. Beshear says the state is still in the active rescue phase, and Secretary Gray says that around 344 roads are closed due to floodings, mudslides, or rockslides.

