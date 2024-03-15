Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency, activates price gouging laws in response to severe storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in response to strong storms that tore through the state on Thursday.

According to his office, the storms produced a tornado, heavy rain, large hail, and strong winds that damaged property and public infrastructure and disrupted utilities. The state of emergency will allow the state of Kentucky to help those affected and open General Butler State Resort Park, where 33 people are currently sheltering.

“We have significant damage to a number of structures, especially in Milton, in Trimble County. Though, thankfully, every report we have received, up until now, indicates there have been no fatalities and only a couple of minor injuries – and that is the most important thing,” said Gov. Beshear. He adds that he plans to visit Milton on Saturday morning to survey the damage.

In addition to the state of emergency declaration, Beshear has also activated price gouging laws in an effort to protect Kentucky residents from "overpriced goods" while they work to recover from the storms.

Consumers can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General by clicking here.

The release adds that it is likely that over 100 structures were damaged.

