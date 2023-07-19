Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after rain causes flooding in parts of Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after the heavy rain that blew through the Bluegrass has caused several areas to flood.

Mayfield is still recovering from the tornadoes in 2021 and was impacted by the heavy rain and flooding.

Along with the declaration, Gov. Beshear has also initiated the state's price gouging laws to protect families from overpriced goods and services.

During the state of emergency, Kentuckians can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

Rain will continue to move through the Commonwealth later this afternoon.

There are no known fatalities, but multiple rescues have been reported in Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, and McCracken counties.

The Disaster Distress Helpline is available year-round for individuals who need crisis counseling or emotional support for survivors, responders struggling with distress, or other mental health concerns related to disasters.

The Governor's Office added that the State Emergency Operations Center has activated to level three, which will bring in state partners, five Kentucky Emergency Management Area Managers were mobilized, and Swift Water Search and Rescue teams statewide were alerted if needed.