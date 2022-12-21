Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of 'dangerous' weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear says incoming weather is going to be "dangerous" ahead of Christmas weekend.

He says if you are traveling for the holiday weekend, you should get to your destination by midday Thursday because travel after that will be dangerous.

Beshear is declaring a state of emergency because of the arctic front.



He says the cold is the really dangerous part with this weather event.



He also signed an executive order to protect people from price gouging. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/lFZ072j4He — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 21, 2022

Jeremy Slinker, the Emergency Management director, says preparation is key with weather like this. He says it’s important to have a winter safety kit in your car.

Slinker also reminds people to stay safe with their heating sources since carbon monoxide/fire is a concern.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says 1,365 state-owned and contracted plow trucks are available and deployed across the state.

However, Gray says pre-treatment efforts are being made difficult because of the rain that’s coming first, which makes ice a serious concern.

KY State Police Commissioner encourages Kentuckians to stay home.

But if you need to travel, he says:



give yourself extra time

don’t use cruise control

give yourself extra space

clear windows

have full tank of gas

make sure exhaust pipe is clear

The governor says the transportation cabinet will do its best to make the roads safe, but the weather conditions are dynamic and will make that very challenging.

They’re emphasizing that people should not assume the roads will be safe.