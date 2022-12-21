Watch Now
News

Actions

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of 'dangerous' weather

FkgqnnlWQAYdJ_V.jfif
LEX 18
FkgqnnlWQAYdJ_V.jfif
Posted at 11:07 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 11:07:54-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear says incoming weather is going to be "dangerous" ahead of Christmas weekend.

He says if you are traveling for the holiday weekend, you should get to your destination by midday Thursday because travel after that will be dangerous.

Jeremy Slinker, the Emergency Management director, says preparation is key with weather like this. He says it’s important to have a winter safety kit in your car.

Slinker also reminds people to stay safe with their heating sources since carbon monoxide/fire is a concern.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says 1,365 state-owned and contracted plow trucks are available and deployed across the state.

However, Gray says pre-treatment efforts are being made difficult because of the rain that’s coming first, which makes ice a serious concern.

KY State Police Commissioner encourages Kentuckians to stay home.

But if you need to travel, he says:

  • give yourself extra time
  • don’t use cruise control
  • give yourself extra space
  • clear windows
  • have full tank of gas
  • make sure exhaust pipe is clear

The governor says the transportation cabinet will do its best to make the roads safe, but the weather conditions are dynamic and will make that very challenging.

They’re emphasizing that people should not assume the roads will be safe.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community