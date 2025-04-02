Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of incoming severe storms

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency ahead of the incoming severe storms in Kentucky.

Officials have predicted that the weather will last four days, with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the possibility of tornadoes.

“Tornadoes are expected, and I know that’s tough to hear. And we are most concerned about the area of Western Kentucky that has gotten hit far too much, as well as a wider area of Western Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release. “Remember, these can be strong tornadoes, EF-2 and greater. We’re really concerned about people’s safety, especially in the overnight, because when storms or tornadoes hit while people are asleep, that’s sadly when we’ve lost the most people. So, everybody out there, be really careful.”

According to a release, Gov. Beshear has activated the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center and units of the Kentucky National Guard to be prepared to respond, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and crews are on alert.

Gov. Beshear says he has implemented the state's price-gouging laws to protect Kentuckians from overpriced goods and services.

For more information, go to Kentucky Emergency Management.