MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for Martin County following the collapse of a coal preparation plant, leaving two people trapped inside.

A rescue mission is underway for the two workers trapped.

Crews have been in touch with one of the men and are now trying to locate the other one.

Gov. Beshear signed an executive order to mobilize state resources to the area.