Gov. Beshear expects Kentucky to qualify for federal disaster assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave a brief storm update Monday morning and said progress is being made.

He believes Kentucky will qualify for a federal disaster declaration on the public assistance side, but federal assistance for individuals has yet to be determined.

Friday's storm caused widespread damage and the on-going power outages show that.

According to the state’s numbers, 124,898 homes and businesses are still without power as of Monday.

Crews initially focused on ensuring safety to prevent more deaths and injuries, but now the focus is on power restoration.

“We believe that a lot of people will get power today," said Gov. Beshear.

"There is just that much damage. And it’s kind of hard to conceptualize because it wasn’t one huge tornado that went through and when you looked at it, you would say of course it’s going to take this amount of time. It was a very widespread storm with wind, much more than the thunderstorm itself that knocked down so many of these utility poles," said Beshear.

The governor says 64 counties and 19 cities have declared a state of emergency since Friday.