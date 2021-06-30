Gov. Beshear formally proclaims June as Pride Month, a first for Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday officially proclaimed June 2021 as Pride Month.

This is the first time a proclamation has been made in Kentucky to officially recognize Pride Month, the governor said in a tweet.

"All Kentuckians deserve the right to fairness, respect, dignity, the right to be heard and the right to be who they are," Beshear said in a tweet Wednesday. "Today, for the first time in the history of the commonwealth, I am honored to proclaim June 2021 as Pride Month."

The majority of Pride events nationwide are held in June to commemorate the anniversary riots that took place in response to a police raid targeting the LGBTQ+ community at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969.

The riots are considered by many historians to be the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, according to GLAAD.