Gov. Beshear formally proclaims June as Pride Month, a first for Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear via Twitter
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 12:30:46-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday officially proclaimed June 2021 as Pride Month.

This is the first time a proclamation has been made in Kentucky to officially recognize Pride Month, the governor said in a tweet.

"All Kentuckians deserve the right to fairness, respect, dignity, the right to be heard and the right to be who they are," Beshear said in a tweet Wednesday. "Today, for the first time in the history of the commonwealth, I am honored to proclaim June 2021 as Pride Month."

The majority of Pride events nationwide are held in June to commemorate the anniversary riots that took place in response to a police raid targeting the LGBTQ+ community at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969.

The riots are considered by many historians to be the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, according to GLAAD.

