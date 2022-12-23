Gov. Beshear: At least three fatalities due to weather

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear says there have been at least three fatalities due to winter weather.

"It's been a long 12 months with the weather that's come at us. We lost 81 in the tornadoes. 44 in floods. 2 thus far in this Arctic front. Let's not lose one more," said Gov. Beshear.

He says at least two people have died in the state due to the weather. One person in a car accident and the other was an unhoused and unsheltered person.

I-64 is shut down in Scott County at mile marker 69 due to multiple collisions.

