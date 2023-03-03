Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency ahead of severe weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a state of emergency ahead of severe weather set to hit the Commonwealth on Friday.

"Today, we are going to have a dangerous weather day," said Gov. Beshear. "There's a possibility of both flooding and tornadoes and a near certainty of significant thundestorms and dangerous wind gusts."

Kentucky is facing dangerous weather, with severe storms, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes and flooding. I want to make sure we do everything to keep our people safe. I just signed a state of emergency to allow us to preposition assets like the @KentuckyGuard. pic.twitter.com/7yHTK9Kl9c — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

The governor signed the state of emergency that would allow the Kentucky National Guard to be activated if there is the need for emergency response.

"With everything we have been through, I want to make sure that everyone is safe today."

According to the National Weather Service, strong to severe storms are possible between noon and 5:00 p.m. EST, ahead of and along a cold front. Damaging winds, in addition to severe storms, are expected today, and the strongest winds are expected during the afternoon and early evening. The heaviest rainfall totals are expected north of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass parkways. A tornado watch is in effect for most of Western Kentucky. Isolated hail up to the size of a quarter is possible. A flood watch is in effect across Southern Indiana and portions of Central Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says Kentuckians should avoid calling 911 for traffic and weather updates. The Kentucky State Police requests that if you see or suspect that someone is stranded on the roadways, contact KSP at (800) 222-5555.

“It's time to put our ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’ plans into action,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker said. “Make sure that if you have to travel, you have an emergency kit in your car, and that you have an emergency kit at home filled with food, water, first aid kits, batteries and rain gear. And always remember, if you see a road that’s flooded: Turn around and don’t drown.”

Director Slinker also reminded Kentuckians to never put generators indoors and to use them 8-10 feet outside of their residence where there’s no chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“For the Kentuckians who have already been through so much, I know that these secondary events could cause more emotional distress,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.”

The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

For additional preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.