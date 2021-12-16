Watch
News

Actions

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll up to 75 after tornado outbreak

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
beshear.jfif
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:58:40-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that officials had determined an additional person in the state had been killed a as result of last week's deadly tornado outbreak, bringing the state death toll to 75.

Beshear's update Thursday came a day after President Biden visited Kentucky to view storm damage in Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

During his visit Wednesday, Biden pledged to residents that the federal government would do whatever it could to help the area recover.

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky is hurting, but it is not broken.

"We will rebuild our structures and our lives. This is very personal to me.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!