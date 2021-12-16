Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll up to 75 after tornado outbreak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that officials had determined an additional person in the state had been killed a as result of last week's deadly tornado outbreak, bringing the state death toll to 75.

Governor talks about President Joe Biden’s visit to Western KY.



Gov. Beshear says the federal government has confirmed that it will 100% cover the cost of recovery for the first 30 days.



He says this is big. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/ayBs9VBkjD — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 16, 2021

Beshear's update Thursday came a day after President Biden visited Kentucky to view storm damage in Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

During his visit Wednesday, Biden pledged to residents that the federal government would do whatever it could to help the area recover.

KY Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett gives update:



Says they are down to 3280 power outages. However, he says 2,000 of them cannot be restored and this will take a long time to fix. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/9aP8mqgRgI — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 16, 2021

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky is hurting, but it is not broken.

"We will rebuild our structures and our lives. This is very personal to me.”