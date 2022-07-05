Gov. Beshear, KSP announce statewide driver testing services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentuckians can now get driver's permits and licenses at any regional office, regardless of the county they live in, Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police announced.

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear and KSP announced the official establishment of all KSP branches within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Offices. This means Kentuckians wishing to obtain state permits and licenses can make appointments anywhere there's a regional branch.

Gov. Beshear said he appreciates KSP and KYTC working together.

“Now that residents can make an appointment at any regional office," he said, "our Kentucky families have expanded access to the services they need."

KSP's Commander of Driver Testing, Captain Marshall Johnson believes regionalizing their services will increase appointment availability and flexibility, as successful testing applicants have the potential to be served their permit or license the same day, without scheduling a separate appointment.

"Citizens can now make an appointment at a location that works best for them," he said.

This change comes after a House bill in March 2020 declared the KYTC as the sole issuer of driver and operator licenses, including REAL ID.

The KYTC says Kentucky will continue having an option of standard driver's licenses but beginning on May 3, 2023, federal enforcement of REAL IDs will begin for people 18 and older wishing to board commercial flights and access military bases and other federal buildings.

A first-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional office with specific documentation.

Appointments for REAL IDs, driver's permits, and licenses are available Monday-Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website.